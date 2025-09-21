Israel "rejects" declaration by UK, Canada, Australia on recognising Palestinian state

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI): After the UK, Canada, and Australia declared the recognition of a Palestinian state, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the same.

Advertisement

Israel said that the statement jeopardised the security in the region and is contrary to what it sought to achieve.

"Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries. This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary - further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future. Called by Hamas leaders "the fruits of the October 7 massacre", the declaration not only rewards the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by a terror organization that is calling and acting for the annihilation of Israel, but also solidifies the support Hamas enjoys," the statement read.

Advertisement

https://x.com/IsraelMFA/status/1969781268209377726

https://x.com/IsraelMFA/status/1969756592569540834

Advertisement

"It is destructive to separate statehood - one of the final status issues - from peace. This move goes against all logic of negotiation and reaching a compromise between two sides, and it will push the desired peace further away. Moreover, The Palestinian Authority did not meet any of its requirements and obligations; it did not stop neither the incitement, nor the pay-for-slay policy, nor did it take the required measures to combat terrorism - as demonstrated recently with the discovery of rockets and missiles near Ramallah last week," it added.

The Israeli ministry said that the Palestinian Authority is part of the problem, which was the reason the US imposed several sanctions on them.

"The Palestinian Authority is part of the problem and not part of the solution. This is also the reason why the United States imposed sanctions on the Palestinian Authority and prevented its senior officials from entering its territory."

The statement added that Israel will not accept the decision and suggested that the European nations pressure Hamas into releasing the hostages.

"In any case, Israel will not accept any detached and imaginary text that attempts to force it to accept indefensible borders. Political gestures aimed at a domestic voting audience only harm the Middle East and are not helpful. Instead, if the countries that signed this declaration truly wish to stabilise the region, they should focus on pressuring Hamas to release the hostages and to disarm immediately," the statement said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)