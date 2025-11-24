Israel releases data on violence against women

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel Central Bureau of Statistics released a multi-system situational picture, a data collection, on violence against women on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to be observed Tuesday, November 25.

Advertisement

In 2024, 35 women were murdered, 8 of whom by their partners.

Advertisement

In 2024, 410 cases of violence were recorded in the aid units, with 280 (68.3 per cent) of them classified as male violence against a woman.

Advertisement

Key findings from the Gender-Based Violence Dashboard 2023:

410,079 women and men contacted or reported violence of any kind in 2023, of which 82 per cent were women and 18 per cent were men.

Advertisement

Of all the reports, about 10 per cent of women reported being harmed in the home. Of these, about 73 per cent of the calls for complaints about this type of violence in the home were from women.

Among women, 27.8 per cent of the referrals were for complaints of emotional or mental violence, 27.7 per cent were for physical violence, 25.8 per cent for combined violence, 15.9 per cent for sexual violence, and 2.7 per cent for economic violence.

Among women 20 and older in 2024:

Approximately 468,000 women (14.6 per cent of all women aged 20 and over) were affected by various types of offences.

4,600 women (4.2 per cent) were affected by sexual harassment.

105,200 women (3.3 per cent) were affected by a violent crime or threat of violence.

Most victims of sexual harassment are between the ages of 20 and 34, 7.8 per cent of women in this age group.

93,300 (69.3 per cent) of all women who were victims of sexual harassment reported that they were harmed outside their workplace, compared to 41,300 (30.7 per cent) who reported that they were harmed in the workplace.

The highest rate of women affected by violence or the threat of violence was among those with a matriculation certificate and non-academic post-secondary education (4.1 per cent).

4.9 per cent of women with academic degrees reported being victims of sexual harassment.

4.1 per cent of secular women reported being affected by violence or the threat of violence, and 6.1 per cent reported being affected by sexual harassment.

About 48 per cent of women who were victims of a violent crime or threat of violence reported the incident to the police. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)