Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza

Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza

This brings the number of Palestinian bodies returned to Gaza to 285

AP
Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Updated At : 04:31 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
Palestinians gather to receive food from a charity kitchen amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Reuters
Hospital officials in Gaza said they have received the bodies of 15 Palestinians from Israel.

The announcement, made by officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, brings the number of Palestinian bodies returned to Gaza to 285.

The latest return of bodies of the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire came a day after Palestinian militants in Gaza handed over the body of an Israeli soldier taken hostage in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that started the war.

Hamas has returned the remains of 21 hostages to Israel under a ceasefire that began October 10, which is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.

Militants in Gaza have released one to three bodies every few days. Israel has pushed to speed up the returns and, in certain cases, has said the remains were not those of hostages. Hamas has said the work is complicated by widespread devastation.

For each Israeli hostage returned, Israel has been releasing the remains of 15 Palestinians. Fewer than half have been identified. Forensic work is complicated by a lack of DNA testing kits in Gaza. The Health Ministry there posts photos of the remains online, in the hope that families will recognise them.

The war was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, that killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage.

Israel responded with a sweeping military offensive that has killed more than 68,800 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between combatants and civilians. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by independent experts.

Israel, which has denied accusations by a UN commission of inquiry and others of committing genocide in Gaza, has disputed the ministry's figures without providing a contradicting toll.

