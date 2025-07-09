DT
Israel: Salaries in April up 3.6 per cent Year to Year

Israel: Salaries in April up 3.6 per cent Year to Year

ANI
Updated At : 07:10 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that, in April 2025, according to original data, the average salary of an Israeli worker for a salaried position at current prices was 13,905 Shekels (USD 4,143), an increase of 3.6 per cent compared to April 2024 when it was 13,423 Shekels (USD 3,999).

The average salary for a salaried position at constant prices (deducted by the monthly consumer price index) was 11,250 Shekels (USD 3,352), unchanged, compared to April 2024.

The number of salaried jobs was 4.099 million, almost unchanged from March 2025 when it was 4.103 million and an increase of 2.1 per cent from April 2024, when it was 4.015 million.

Flash estimates for May 2025: (Flash estimates are based on partial data available from the Central Bureau of Statistics.)

Average salary for an employee position at current prices - According to the flash estimates for May 2025, the average salary for an employee position at current prices for all employees was 13,175 Shekels (USD 3,925), an increase of 3.4 per cent compared to May 2024, when it was 12,743 Shekels (USD 3,796). The average salary for an employee position at current prices for Israeli employees was 13,428 Shekels (USD 4,000), an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to May 2024 when it was 12,952 Shekels (USD3,860).

Salaried Jobs - According to the flash estimates for May 2025, the number of salaried jobs for all employees was 4.331 million, an increase of 0.4 per cent compared to April 2025, when it was 4.314 million and an increase of 2.6 per cent compared to May 2024, when it was 4.222 million.

The number of salaried jobs for Israeli workers (out of the number of salaried jobs for all workers) was 4.114 million, an increase of 0.4 per cent compared to April 2025, when it was 4.099 million, and an increase of 1.7 per cent compared to May 2024, when it was 4.047 million. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

