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Home / World / Israel says "limited counterterrorism" operation launched in Hebron after two IDF soldiers killed in West Bank

Israel says "limited counterterrorism" operation launched in Hebron after two IDF soldiers killed in West Bank

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ANI
Updated At : 04:17 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Jerusalem [Israel], October 24 (ANI): Israel Defence Forces on Friday (local time) said that it has launched a "limited counterterrorism" operation in the Hebron area following the killing of two of its soldiers in a shooting attack.

In a post on X, IDF said, "In response to the shooting attack in which 2 IDF soldiers fell, and several others were wounded, the IDF along with other security forces launched a targeted & limited counterterrorism operation in the Hebron area, from which the terrorists had emerged."

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IDF said troops have begun conducting precise searches throughout the area to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure and weapons, while questioning suspects.

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It further cautioned that residents living in the area where forces are operating will be able to leave through 3 designated exit points.

"Following questioning and security screening. Individuals who raise suspicion during the screening process will be referred to security forces for further questioning," IDF said.

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Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited Hebron after ordering a "full lockdown" of the West Bank following a "terror attack" in the area that left five people wounded in an assault by alleged Hamas militants, just five days before Israel goes to the polls.

Addressing the situation on the ground, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "We spoke a few weeks ago about our enemies' attempts to harm us, our citizens and our soldiers ahead of the elections. That is what they tried to do here. IDF soldiers stopped it with their bodies; some were wounded, and the soldiers not only stopped the terrorists but also fought back with courage and liquidated them."Detailing the planned security response in the area, he said, "We will first act to destroy this place and change it completely, but [we will] do something that has not been done until now. We are going to implement the successful and offensive model that we used in the refugee camps, which are actually terrorist strongholds. This is exactly what we will do here, inside the neighbourhood in Hebron from which the terrorists emerged. We will clear out the residents, go house to house, take out the weapons and all the infrastructure of terror, [and they] will be treated and destroyed."

IDF announced that two "terrorists" involved in the attack had been killed. A manhunt for potential additional terrorists is still ongoing.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the city of Hebron to be cordoned off and for the entire West Bank to be blocked from entry and exit starting after five people were wounded in a terror attack in the area in an attacked by alleged Hamas terrorists. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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