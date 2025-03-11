Israel sees 16.8 per cent drop Year-to-Year in February vehicle imports

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 11 (ANI/TPS): In February 2025, vehicle imports to Israel totaled 13,312 vehicles (private) compared to 15,998 in February 2024, a decrease of 16.8 per cent. Imports of commercial vehicles amounted to 737 vehicles compared to 867 in February 2024, a decrease of 15 per cent.

The Israel Tax Authority explained the low imports in February 2025 were due to the massive advance of vehicle imports in December 2024, on the eve of an increase in the purchase tax on electric vehicles and an update to the green taxation formula and green taxation outline in January 2025. It should be noted that in December 2023, vehicle imports were also advanced on the eve of an increase in the purchase tax on electric vehicles, but to a smaller extent.

In the period January - February 2025, vehicle imports totaled 22,659 vehicles, compared to 34,401 vehicles in the same period last year, a decrease of 34.1 per cent. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)