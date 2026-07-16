Israel Sees First Case of West Nile Virus This Summer

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 16 (ANI/TPS): The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environmental Protection reported that a Tel Aviv resident has been diagnosed with West Nile fever.

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This is the first confirmed case of the disease in Israel this summer.

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The Ministry of Environmental Protection instructed the local authorities to increase prevention, monitoring, and eradication efforts, as well as public awareness. (ANI/TPS)

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