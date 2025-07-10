Israel sees sharp drop in car imports in June 2025

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 10 (ANI/TPS): In June 2025, imports of private vehicles totaled 14,581, compared to 22,621 in June 2024, a decrease of 35.5 per cent. Imports of commercial vehicles amounted to 457 vehicles compared to 886 in June 2024, a decrease of 48.4 per cent.

The sharp declines in imports of passenger and commercial vehicles are explained by particularly low imports during the 12-day Operation "Rising Lion." Imports of electric vehicles, on the other hand, increased in June 2025 compared to June 2024.

This is according to the data released by the Israel Tax Authority.

In the period January - June 2025, vehicle imports to Israel amounted to 99,025 vehicles compared to 108,753 vehicles in the same period last year, a decrease of 8.9 per cent. It should be noted that in December 2024 there was a massive increase in vehicle imports, more than double the increase in December 2023.

Trend data indicates stability in passenger vehicle imports starting in early 2025. (ANI/TPS)

