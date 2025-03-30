Israel sends rescue team to Thailand after earthquake

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 30 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed that an Israeli professional rescue and aid team be sent to Thailand to help with the aftermath of the earthquake there.

The team will depart Israel tonight at 10:30 PM and will include 21 professionals. It will assist in population-based and engineering rescue, and will operate until the last trapped person is rescued. (ANI/TPS)

