Home / World / Israel sends rescue team to Thailand after earthquake

Israel sends rescue team to Thailand after earthquake

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed that an Israeli professional rescue and aid team be sent to Thailand to help with the aftermath of the earthquake there.
ANI
Updated At : 06:21 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 30 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed that an Israeli professional rescue and aid team be sent to Thailand to help with the aftermath of the earthquake there.

The team will depart Israel tonight at 10:30 PM and will include 21 professionals. It will assist in population-based and engineering rescue, and will operate until the last trapped person is rescued. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

