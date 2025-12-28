DT
Home / World / Israel sent over 4k aid trucks to Gaza last week: COGAT report

Israel sent over 4k aid trucks to Gaza last week: COGAT report

ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI): COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip), which coordinates and facilitates humanitarian aid for Gaza, said on Sunday that 4,200 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip in the past week.

In a post on X, he said, "Humanitarian efforts over the past week (21-27 December): 4,200 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip, according to the agreement. The trucks carried food, medical supplies and shelter equipment, based on the prioritization by the international organizations. Over 220 Gazans holding dual citizenships or valid visas exited Gaza (Dec. 22) through the Kerem Shalom Crossing and continued to the Allenby Bridge Crossing into Jordan," COGAT stated.

"8 garbage collection trucks entered Gaza, assisting with sanitation efforts. 10 forklifts entered Gaza to assist with humanitarian operations. Continued entry of tents and clothing as well as winterization efforts, in accordance with the plan formulated with partners at the CMCC. We will continue facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza together with our international partners," it added.

Earlier on December 20, Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, warned that babies and children in the Gaza Strip are dying from harsh winter weather, calling on Israel to ease its aid blockade, Al Jazeera reported.

Citing the death of a 29-day-old premature baby, Said Asad Abedin, from severe hypothermia in southern Gaza's Khan Younis, MSF said on Friday that winter storms "combined with the already dire living conditions [are] increasing health risks".

The death toll from extreme weather stood at 13 as of Thursday, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health. Another two-week-old baby, Mohammed Khalil Abu al-Khair, froze to death without access to proper shelter or clothing earlier this week, as per Al Jazeera.

Ahmed al-Farra, head of the maternity paediatric department at Nasser Medical Complex, said in a video update that "hypothermia is very dangerous" for babies. "If nothing is offered for these families in the tents, for warming, for mobile homes, for caravans, unfortunately, we will see more and more" deaths, al-Farra said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

