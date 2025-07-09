Israel: Services exports totalled USD 7.5 billion, April 2025

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on Israel's export of services in April, 2025. Total services exports (excluding start-ups) increased by 0.7 per cent, following a 2.9 per cent increase in the previous month. The total value of services exports amounted to approximately USD 7.5 billion.
Exports of services from high-tech industries (excluding start-ups) increased by 0.1 per cent, following a 4.2 per cent increase in the previous month.
Following the Iron Sword War, there was a decline in tourism services export data starting in October 2023. As a result, breaks in trends were estimated for series related to the tourism industry, and a break was also estimated for total services exports starting in April 2023.
In April 2025, there were no services export transactions resulting from start-ups. (ANI/TPS)
