Israel: Stolen auto parts operation thwarted

ANI
Updated At : 07:25 AM Jun 11, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 11 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities thwarted an operation for the smuggling of stolen auto parts into Jordan.

A cargo of spare parts for vehicles intended for export that arrived at the Jordan River border crossing on May 2, 2025 aroused suspicion by the Intelligence Department at the Customs House that it contained stolen goods. A thorough physical examination by customs inspectors reinforced the suspicions regarding 406 spare parts for electric vehicles police investigators seized the truck, arrested the driver of the vehicle and opened an investigation.

The investigation revealed suspicions against a Palestinian resident of Kafr Sur (near Tulkarm) who was smuggling spare parts for vehicles stolen from Israel into Jordan. According to the suspicion, he registered the export license in the name of an Israeli resident in order to circumvent the ban on exporting parts from the country. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

