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Home / World / Israel strikes 135 Hezbollah targets over 24 hours; says 12 nationals killed since ceasefire agreement

Israel strikes 135 Hezbollah targets over 24 hours; says 12 nationals killed since ceasefire agreement

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ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], May 28 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday stated that it carried out a large-scale strike campaign against Hezbollah, targeting more than 135 locations across southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, amid escalating tensions along the border.

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In a statement posted on Telegram, the IDF said the strikes hit multiple operational sites, including rocket launch positions, military infrastructure, and training facilities.

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"The IDF struck more than 135 Hezbollah terrorist organisation targets over the past 24 hours in the areas of Tyre, the Beqaa, and southern Lebanon," the statement said.

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According to the Israeli military, around 10 rocket launch sites used for attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians were struck in the Beqaa region and southern Lebanon. It also confirmed that a Hezbollah training camp in Brital in the Beqaa area was targeted.

The IDF further stated that overnight operations hit approximately 15 military infrastructure sites in Tyre, allegedly used to support attacks, while an aerial strike eliminated a militant cell exiting a launch site.

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"Overnight, the IDF struck approximately 15 military infrastructure sites in Tyre that were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance attacks. In addition, the Israeli Air Force eliminated a terrorist cell while it was exiting a launch site used by Hezbollah terrorists to launch rockets toward IDF soldiers," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Ministry, in a post on X, claimed that Hezbollah had violated ceasefire arrangements repeatedly and was responsible for continued cross-border attacks.

"Hezbollah is violating the ceasefire again and again, having killed 12 Israelis since the agreement - civilians and soldiers alike," the ministry said, adding that more than 8,700 projectiles had been fired across the Israel-Lebanon border since March 2.

It further stated that Israel would take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and dismantle what it described as Hezbollah's "terror infrastructure" in Lebanon, while accusing Beirut of failing to contain the group's activities.

"Israel has no territorial claims in Lebanon," the post added.

Earlier, on May 15, the US State Department stated that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire for the next 45 days amidst Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

According to a statement attributed to US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the decision comes following the round of peace talks between the two sides, which concluded in Washington.

He stated that the talks were "highly productive" and stressed that the political negotiations would continue on June 2 and 3, along with a "security track" beginning at the Pentagon on May 29, which will involve the presence of both officials from Israel and Lebanon. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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