Israel strikes Hezbollah weapons storage sites in Southern Lebanon

Israel strikes Hezbollah weapons storage sites in Southern Lebanon

ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Dec 04, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel struck several weapons storage facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday.

"These weapons storage facilities were located in the heart of the civilian population. This is yet another example of Hezbollah's cynical use of Lebanese civilians as human shields and continued operations from within civilian areas," the IDF said.

To mitigate harm to civilians, residents of nearby buildings were warned to evacuate, while precision weapons, aerial surveillance and other measures were employed.

Under the terms of a year-old ceasefire, the Lebanese government is committed to disarming Hezbollah, but Israeli officials have criticised Beirut's measures as unsatisfactory. Israel has launched frequent airstrikes on Hezbollah as the Iran-backed terror group tries to rebuild. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

