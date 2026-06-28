DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Israel strikes Lebanon day after security deal

Israel strikes Lebanon day after security deal

Hezbollah rejects agreement, calls it ‘humiliation’ & surrender of sovereignty

article_Author
Agencies
Beirut, Updated At : 12:43 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A damaged building with a large Israeli flag placed on it in Lebanon. Photo: Reuters
Advertisement

Israel struck southern Lebanon on Saturday, a day after the two countries signed a US-brokered security arrangement aimed at easing tensions along their border after months of hostilities.

Advertisement

Lebanon’s state news agency said an Israeli drone struck in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, which lies outside a security zone shown on a map published by Israel of an expanded zone its troops control in southern Lebanon.

Advertisement

The Israeli military said it had carried out the strike using a drone as no Israeli troops were in the immediate area. It said it targeted an individual who posed a threat to its forces, without providing further details or evidence.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said the Israel-Lebanon framework agreement signed in Washington was “null”, a “humiliation” and a surrender of sovereignty, and should be replaced by the Iran-US memorandum. Qassem added that any attempt to link Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon to the group’s disarmament crossed “red lines”.

More than a million Lebanese individuals have been driven from their homes by a conflict that has run parallel to the wider Iran war. Hezbollah and Iran say Washington pledged to end hostilities in Lebanon as part of its memorandum of understanding signed two weeks ago to end the wider war.

Advertisement

The framework agreed on Friday provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from some parts of southern Lebanon, alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army. But Israeli forces would be permitted to remain in an expanded security zone for the time being, pending further implementation. Qassem added: “We did not leave the battlefield in the most difficult circumstances, and we will not leave it.” He said the Iran-US memorandum of understanding reached earlier this month, which guarantees Lebanon’s territorial integrity, should serve as the basis for ending the conflict, rather than Friday’s Washington agreement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts