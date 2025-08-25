Israel strikes power plants, fuel site, Houthi targets in Yemen

Sanaa [Yemen], August 25 (ANI): Israel struck multiple military targets belonging to Houthis, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), said on Sunday. It struck a military site where the Presidential palace is located, two power plants, and a fuel storage site.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that the military targets included, "a military site in which the presidency palace is located, the Adar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel--all used for the military activity of the Houthi regime."

The strikes came in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel by missiles and UAVs, the IDF added and also said that the Houthis continue to use civilian infrastructure for terror purposes.

🎯STRUCK: Multiple military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Sanaa, Yemen, including a military site in which the presidency palace is located, the Adar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel—all used for the military activity of the Houthi regime.… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 24, 2025

Al Jazeera, citing the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV, reported that at least six people were killed and 86 others were injured in the strikes.

AL Jazeera said that the Israeli strikes came two days after the Houthis claimed a missile launch against Israel.

In a statement issued on Telegram, the IDF said that the strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthis against Israel, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory in recent days.

The statement further added, "The presidential palace in the Sanaa area is located within a military site from which the military forces of the Houthi terrorist regime operate. In addition, the Hizaz and Asar power plants were struck, which served as a significant electricity supply facility for military activities."

The IDF said that the strike on power plants damaged the production and supply of electricity for military purposes.

The IDF also decried that the Houthis exploit the maritime domain to project force and carry out terror activity against global shipping and trade routes.

"The IDF will operate against the ongoing and repeated attacks of the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, and remains determined to continue removing any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel, wherever it is required," IDF concluded in its statement. (ANI)

