Israel strikes southern Gaza, orders evacuation as Palestinian death toll climbs past 50,000

Israeli strikes across the southern Gaza Strip killed at least 26 Palestinians overnight on Sunday, including a Hamas political leader and several women and children. Residents said tanks had advanced into an area of the southern city of Rafah as the military ordered its evacuation.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war has now passed 50,000 after Israel ended the ceasefire last week with a wave of strikes that killed hundreds.

Israel has continued striking what it says are militant targets and has launched ground incursions in northern Gaza.

Late Saturday, Israel's Cabinet approved a proposal to set up a new directorate tasked with advancing the “voluntary departure" of Palestinians in line with US President Donald Trump's proposal to depopulate Gaza and rebuild it for others.

Palestinians say they do not want to leave their homeland, and rights groups have said the plan could amount to expulsion in violation of international law.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the new body would be “subject to Israeli and international law” and coordinate "passage by land, sea and air to the destination countries”.

The military ordered people to leave Rafah's already heavily destroyed Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood on foot along a single route to Muwasi, a sprawling area of squalid tent camps.

Palestinian men, women and children could be seen walking along a dirt road and carrying their belongings in their arms, a recurring scene in a war that has forced most of Gaza's population to flee within the territory, often multiple times.

“It's displacement under fire,” said Mustafa Gaber, a local journalist who left Tel al-Sultan with his family. In a video call, he said hundreds of people were fleeing as tank and drone fire echoed nearby. “There are wounded people among us. The situation is very difficult,” he said.

Mohammed Abu Taha, another resident who fled, said many people were unable to evacuate because of the surprise incursion overnight. He also said his sister and her family were sheltering in a school in an area of Rafah surrounded by Israeli forces.

At least 2 families among those killed in Israeli strikes

Hamas said Salah Bardawil, a member of its political bureau and the Palestinian parliament, was killed in a strike in Muwasi that also killed his wife. Bardawil was a well-known member of the group's political wing who gave media interviews over the years.

Hospitals in southern Gaza said they had received another 24 bodies from strikes overnight, including several women and children. The European Hospital said five children and their parents were killed in a strike on the southern city of Khan Younis. Another family — two girls and their parents — were killed in a separate strike. The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it received the bodies of two children and their parents who were killed in a strike on their home. Two other children are still under the rubble, according to the hospital.

Gaza's Health Ministry said a total of 50,021 Palestinians have been killed in the war and more than 1,13,000 have been wounded. The latest toll announced on Sunday includes 673 people killed since Israel's surprise bombardment on Tuesday as well as 233 bodies that were recently identified, the ministry said.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its records but has said women and children make up more than half the dead. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 fighters, without providing evidence.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said Israeli forces were preventing its ambulances from responding to strikes in Rafah and that several of its medics had been wounded.

There was no immediate comment from the military, which says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians. Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it operates in densely populated areas.

In a separate development, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are allied with Hamas, launched another missile at Israel overnight and into Sunday, setting off air raid sirens. The Israeli military said the projectile was intercepted, and there were no reports of casualties or damage.

The Houthis resumed their attacks on Israel, portraying them as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians, despite recent US strikes targeting the Yemeni rebels.

Ceasefire in tatters after Israeli strikes

The ceasefire that took hold in January paused 15 months of heavy fighting ignited by Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack into Israel.

Twenty-five Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight others were released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, Israeli forces pulled back to a buffer zone, allowing hundreds of thousands of people to return to what remains of their homes, and there was a surge in humanitarian aid.

The sides were supposed to begin negotiations in early February on the next phase of the truce, in which Hamas was to release the remaining 59 hostages — 35 of whom are believed to be dead — in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

Those talks never began, and Israel backed out of the ceasefire agreement after Hamas refused Israeli and US-backed proposals to release more hostages ahead of any talks on a lasting truce.

Tens of thousands of Israelis returned to the streets late Saturday in the latest of several mass protests calling for a deal that returns the hostages.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 hostages in the October 7 attack. Most of the captives have been released in ceasefire agreements or other deals, while Israeli forces rescued eight alive and recovered dozens of bodies.

The offensive has destroyed vast areas of Gaza and at its height had displaced around 90 per cent of the population. Israel sealed off the territory of 2 million Palestinians from food, fuel, medicine and other supplies earlier this month to pressure Hamas to change the ceasefire agreement.