Israel, Tajikistan sign tourism cooperation deal

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI/TPS): During a working visit to Tajikistan, Tourism Minister Haim Katz signed the first Memorandum of Understanding with his counterpart, Jomkhonzoda Jamshad Jurhon, a move that will contribute to strengthening the bilateral relationship between the countries and expanding cooperation in the field of tourism.

Advertisement

The Tourism Ministry called this a "significant milestone in relations between Israel and Tajikistan, a Muslim country in Central Asia."

Since 2013, the two countries have been holding regular policy consultations in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between them and are cooperating in the fields of agriculture, rural development, and more. However, this is the first time that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed in the economic and tourism fields.

Advertisement

Minister of Tourism Haim Katz: "Tourism is a bridge between nations, bringing unique opportunities for international cooperation. Even during this challenging period, I met representatives of countries with which we have no official relations and was received with friendship. Israel was highly respected at the investment forum in Dushanbe, demonstrating to the world its ability to turn a challenge into an opportunity.

Proven experience in developing innovative tourism is the knowledge that countries around the world are looking for. Our presence at international conferences is especially vital these days and strengthens Israel's position." (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)