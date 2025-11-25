DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Israel teams up with Google to bring AI into traditional manufacturing

Israel teams up with Google to bring AI into traditional manufacturing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry together with Google Israel launched a joint program to train industry consultants in artificial intelligence, aiming to boost productivity and strengthen local manufacturing.

Advertisement

The initiative, developed with Reichman University's High-Tech and AI School and the Ministry's Center for Advanced Industry, will equip consultants who work with factories to help integrate AI into management, production, logistics, IT and customer operations.

Advertisement

More than 30 participants began the first training round this week, receiving an overview of AI fundamentals and practical tools tailored to industrial needs. The program comes as Israel pushes to expand AI adoption in traditional sectors, addressing what officials describe as a widespread lack of awareness of the technology's potential. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts