Israel: Terrorist stopped after throwing brick at Israeli soldiers in Hebron

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 29 (ANI/TPS): Monday evening, a terrorist threw a brick at IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers during an operational activity in Hebron.

The IDF force attempted to make contact and fired at the terrorist to eliminate the threat.

The terrorist was "neutralised"(this means he was stopped and possibly killed), and there were no casualties among the IDF forces. (ANI/TPS)

