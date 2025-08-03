Israel: Three alleged members of reputed Arab Criminal Assassination Gang arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 3 (ANI/TPS): On Saturday, three alleged members of what the Israel Police called an "assassination squad," who are residents of Deir al-Assad and Arabah, Arab towns in the Galilee, were arrested. The police said the arrests came as the three were on their way to carry out "criminal activity" near Deir al-Asad.

The arrests came during what was described as a "covert operational activity" by police officers from the Central Unit of the Coast District, together with units from the Tactical Brigade.

The suspects were caught in a stolen vehicle, driven by a masked minor. Kalashnikov rifles and a pistol, unloaded and ready to use with ammunition, were found in the vehicle.

Police later stopped another vehicle, containing two other suspects who had assisted the gang members. (ANI/TPS)

