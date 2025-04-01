DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Israel to allow large increase in quotas for honey imports

Israel to allow large increase in quotas for honey imports

In order to reduce honey prices in Israel, while maintaining local production, Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is formulating an outline for distributing quotas for the import of honey exempt from customs duties.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:01 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): In order to reduce honey prices in Israel, while maintaining local production, Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is formulating an outline for distributing quotas for the import of honey exempt from customs duties.

The ministry will distribute 580 tons of honey in jars for import, 400 tons of which will be for the Jewish holidays in the fall, through a competitive process.

In addition, the ministry will distribute honey quotas in accumulators to marketers in the amount of 2,000 tons of honey, with the marketer committing to sell the honey at an agreed price to retail chains.

Advertisement

The outline allows Israeli citizens to consume honey at a discounted price during the fall holidays, and also provides a solution for marketing honey at a discounted price during the rest of the year, in a way that will allow marketers to continue to receive honey from growers, beekeepers, and continue to produce high-quality Israeli honey without harming the primary public product - pollen. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper