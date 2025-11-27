DT
Israel to double VAT exemption limit on personal imports

Israel to double VAT exemption limit on personal imports

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expanded the exemption from VAT on personal imports to a value of up to USD 150, up from the current limit of USD 75.

The Minister said he took this step as part of the fight against the cost of living. The Minister has decided to dramatically expand.

"The Israeli consumer cannot be held captive by tycoons who control the economy," said Smotrich.

According to estimates, four large companies in the clothing and footwear sector in Israel together hold approximately 40 per cent of the market share in this sector and, in effect, set a price ceiling. High and unjustified for all households.

According to data from the Ministry of Finance, the purchasing power of Israeli citizens is lower than that of most European countries, with Israel ranked 22nd out of 38 countries. The reason for this is an expensive price level that reduces the purchasing power of citizens in Israel. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

