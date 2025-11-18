Israel to host largest-ever Indian business delegation

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 18 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat will host his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, as part of a major business visit this Thursday.
Goyal arrives with over 100 representatives from leading Indian companies, including Mahindra, Amul, and Asian Paints, alongside firms in high-tech, pharma, robotics, automotive, agritech, construction, and online commerce.
The delegation is the largest India has ever sent to Israel. The visit aims to deepen economic ties, promote trade and investment, and advance negotiations toward a potential free trade agreement, the Economy and Industry Ministry said.
India is the world's fifth-largest economy and Israel's second-largest trading partner in Asia. (ANI/TPS)
