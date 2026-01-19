Israel to merge government tourism companies

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 19 (ANI/TPS): The government of Israel approved a reform to streamline the development of tourism infrastructure with a merger of two government tourism companies that it said will save millions of Shekels. The Old Acre and Nazareth Development Company will be folded into the Government Tourism Company (HTC).

The consolidated company will operate under the Government Tourism Company and will serve as one central government executive arm of the Ministry of Tourism, in accordance with its policy and budget. This will be in the areas of tourism infrastructure development, tourism preservation and maintenance, including heritage sites and urban assets of historical value in Acre and Nazareth.

In addition, it was decided that the Dead Sea Protection Company (DSPC) will cease to engage in tourism infrastructure and will serve as an implementation arm of the Ministry of Finance, while focusing its activities on the necessary protections in the Dead Sea area. Consequently, no new tourism infrastructure development projects will be transferred to it, unless they are integrated into projects required for the protection of the Dead Sea. In addition, an inter-ministerial team will be established to decide on the completion of projects currently being carried out by the company. (ANI/TPS)

