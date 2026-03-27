Israel took Qalibaf, Araghchi off hit list after ‘Pak request’

Israel removed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf from its hit list after Pakistan urged Washington to press Israel not to target them, a Pakistani source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Thursday.

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“The Israelis had their coordinates and wanted to take them out. We told the US if they are also eliminated then there is no one else to talk to, hence the US asked the Israelis to back off,” the source said.

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Pakistan’s military and foreign office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Israel’s military declined to comment.

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The Wall Street Journal first reported that the two top Iranian officials had been temporarily removed from Israel’s list of officials to eliminate as they explore possible peace talks. The two officials have been removed from the list for up to four or five days, the WSJ said, citing US officials.