Israel turning 'ring of fire' against Iran, says IDF Chief

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 20 (ANI): Israel is using Iran's own weapons against it in an ongoing offensive campaign, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir told commanders and soldiers of the Research Division at the Intelligence Directorate on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Advertisement

"We are now turning the 'ring of fire' -- the sword that they built for years to attack us -- against them on their territory," Zamir said, praising the Intelligence Directorate for its "extraordinary and awe-inspiring capabilities."

"Every citizen of this country, and the whole world, is looking at you with admiration and respect," he added. "Everyone wants to learn how this happened, and I'm telling you, there are miracles, and those that make them happen are people, and in this case, those people are you. What we are doing here is historic -- we are changing the face of the Middle East." The Jerusalem Post quoted Zamir as saying.

Advertisement

According to The Jerusalem Post, the head of the Intelligence Directorate visited the Targeting Center of the Intelligence Directorate on Wednesday, with the IDF stating on Thursday that major operations had been carried out against Iranian targets.

"We struck the Quds Force very hard on the first night," said Maj.-Gen. Shlomi Binder. "Two days ago, thanks to excellent work by the headquarters and command and control array, we struck one of the regime's covert headquarters in the mountains. Some of the commanders managed to flee to a secondary location. Twelve hours later, we succeeded in striking the Chief of Staff of Khatam al-Anbiya, who had fled to the same secondary location in another mountain ridge in Tehran."

Advertisement

Binder said the IDF had targeted around 30 commanders, with some of the senior names already published. "We need to deliver, increase the pace, and that's exactly what we're doing," he said. "Because this is the kind of threat that, I emphasize, the State of Israel cannot tolerate. Period. That's the reason we launched this campaign, and that's the reason you are working hard."

Amid these developments, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem has pledged "all forms of support" to Iran in its fight against Israel and the United States, saying Iran's nuclear program is peaceful and aims to serve its people, The Jerusalem Post reported.

In a speech on Thursday night, Qassem said, "It does not harm anyone in the slightest way; rather, it represents a great scientific contribution to the advancement of Iran and the region, relying on its own capabilities without foreign tutelage."

He accused the world of opposing Iran not because of its nuclear program, but because it stands for "faith, knowledge, and freedom" and benefits "the oppressed."

Qassem also criticised US President Donald Trump for threatening to attack Iran, saying, "America is leading the region into chaos and instability, and the world into open crises," The Jerusalem Post reported.

"America is leading the region into chaos and instability, and the world into open crises, and will only bring it shame, disgrace, and failure. Iran has the right to defend itself, and the peoples of the region and the free people of the world have the right to stand with the great leader and with Iran in one trench," he continued as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

He also reaffirmed Hezbollah's commitment to standing alongside Iran against the United States in this conflict, stating, "We stand with our independence, the liberation of our land, and the freedom of our decisions and choices."

Reaffirming Hezbollah's alignment with Tehran, Qassem urged support for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. "We call on all free people, the oppressed, the resistance fighters, scholars, and those with sound opinions to raise their voices loudly and demonstrate strength, courage, and support by rallying around the noblest and most honorable leadership of Imam Khamenei," he said.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Turkey, Thomas Barrack, issued a stern warning to Hezbollah against joining the conflict. During his visit to Beirut on Thursday, Barrack said it would be "a very, very, very bad decision" for Hezbollah to enter the war, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

After meeting Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally, Barrack told reporters, "I can say on behalf of President Trump, which he has been very clear in expressing, as has Special Envoy Steve Witkoff: that would be a very, very, very bad decision."

The United States continues to urge Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah as the Iran-Israel conflict deepens. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)