Israel: Two seriously wounded from car ramming attack transported by helicopter

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 28 (ANI/TPS): MDA (Magen David Adom) said that, following Thursday afternoon's car ramming terrorist attack near the northern town of Pardes Hanna, an MDA helicopter is transporting two seriously injured in the attack from Hillel Yaffe Hospital to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

MDA is Israel's National emergency pre-hospital medical and blood services organisation.

The two include a 16-year-old girl with head and limb injuries and a 76-year-old man with a head injury who is ventilated.

In the attack a car rammed into pedestrians at a bus stop on the side of the road at an intersection. (ANI/TPS)

