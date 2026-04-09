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Home / World / Israel unleashes largest strikes of war on Lebanon, 254 killed

Israel unleashes largest strikes of war on Lebanon, 254 killed

‘Truce doesn’t include Beirut’: Tel Aviv contradicts Pak | Hezbollah pauses attacks

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:25 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Rescuers gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday. AP
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A fresh divergence emerged over the scope of the newly announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with Israel on Wednesday asserting that Lebanon is not part of the arrangement, contradicting claims made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel clarified that the “two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon”, underlining that the understanding was limited in scope and conditional in nature.

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US President Donald Trump echoed similar sentiments, saying Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire agreement “because of Hezbollah”, but would “get taken care of”. The assertion stands in contrast to an earlier announcement by Sharif, who said an “immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere” had come into effect. He described the development as a “sagacious gesture”, and credited both Washington and Tehran for demonstrating “remarkable wisdom and understanding”.

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Israel, however, on Wednesday carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah broke out last month, even as the Iran-aligned group paused attacks on Israel and Israeli troops in Lebanon under the ceasefire. Explosions shook Beirut, as Israel said it had launched the largest coordinated strike of the war. More than 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites were targeted in Beirut, the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon, it added.

Lebanon said at least 254 people were killed and hundreds wounded in what was one of the deadliest days in the latest war. The conflicting statements have introduced uncertainty over the exact contours of the ceasefire, even as diplomatic efforts intensify to stabilise a region that has witnessed escalating tensions in the past 40 days.

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(With inputs from agencies)

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