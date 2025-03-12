Israel unveils 2050 housing strategy

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 12 (ANI/TPS): The 2050 Housing Strategy that Israel's National Economic Council is published today makes it possible to plan and provide a better response to the housing challenges of the State of Israel, while maintaining social and geographical balance, while implementing government policy regarding spatial and metropolitan development in areas of demand and in the periphery, and in relation to the government goal of lowering housing prices.

The plan presents a forecast for the future distribution of the population in Israel, divided into districts and subdistricts and three population groups - ultra-Orthodox Jews, Arabs and non-Urdu Jews and others - and the housing units derived from this, until the year 2050. According to the forecast, by 2050, Israel will need another 1.83 million housing units. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)