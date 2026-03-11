DT
Home / World / Israel urges UNSC to designate IRGC as terrorist organisation

Israel urges UNSC to designate IRGC as terrorist organisation

ANI
Updated At : 06:00 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 11 (ANI): Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Saar urged the United Nations Security Council to designate Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Saar said that due to Iran's strikes, which were in blatant flagration of international law, 13 civilians had died in Israel.

In a post on X, he said, "The Iranian regime's recent actions underscore that its aggression constitutes a direct threat not only to Israel, but to regional and international peace and security. I urge the UN Security Council to condemn Iran and immediately designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization. My letter to the UNSC and President of the Council, US Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz."

Meanwhile, Iran's IRGC said it attacked US troops in Kuwait, claiming to hit the al-Udairi helicopter airbase, the Mohammed al-Ahmad naval base and the Ali al-Salem airbase. In the statement, it also claimed to have struck a naval base in Bahrain, hosting US troops, with missiles and drones, as per Al Jazeera.

Iran's army also said it targeted Israel's military intelligence agency, a naval base in the northern port city of Haifa and an Israeli radar system.

Thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran for the funerals of several senior Iranian commanders killed in recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Live images broadcast from the capital show large numbers of mourners attending the ceremony, which honours high-ranking military figures who were killed during the attacks, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, almost 20,000 civilian buildings across Iran have suffered damage during the ongoing Israeli-US war, said the Iranian Red Crescent Society, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The humanitarian organisation said its preliminary assessments show that about 19,734 civilian structures have been affected. Among the damaged sites are hospitals, schools and aid facilities. It said 77 medical centres and 65 educational institutions were among the buildings hit. It also reported damage to 16 facilities operated by the organisation itself. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

