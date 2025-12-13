DT
Home / World / Israel, US Navies complete joint exercise 'Intrinsic Defender'

Israel, US Navies complete joint exercise 'Intrinsic Defender'

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): The joint exercise the Israeli Navy and the US Fifth Fleet "Intrinsic Defender" has been completed. The exercise was conducted over five days in the Mediterranean Sea, Haifa Bay, Nahariya and Red Sea regions.

The exercise was designed to strengthen and maintain the long-standing cooperation between the navies, expand and improve the response to maritime threat scenarios and conduct mutual operational learning, said the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).

During the exercise, operational capabilities were integrated and new technological capabilities were established, intended to expand the IDF's methods of operation.

As part of the cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the US Fifth Fleet, a variety of scenarios were practiced: sabotage and mine clearance, dealing with infiltration of threats in the maritime environment, diving and search, takeover scenarios and medical training. In addition, the US P-8 aircraft and the Saar 5 missile ship practiced building a joint air-sea picture.

In recent years, the Israeli Navy and the Fifth Fleet have conducted dozens of joint exercises and numerous patrols in the Red Sea theater area, the Red Sea, and in areas south of it.

The cooperation between the IDF and CENTCOM (US Central Command) emphasizes the strategic alliance and close relationship between the militaries and constitutes a fundamental anchor for ensuring maritime security and stability in the region. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

