Israel warns citizens against travel to Nepal amid unrest

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Ministry issued a warning against travelling to Nepal following widespread civil unrest.

Advertisement

Protests in Kathmandu and other cities have turned violent, causing casualties, property destruction, and looting. A curfew has been imposed, major roads are blocked, and the Kathmandu airport remains closed until further notice.

Israeli citizens in Nepal have been urged to stay indoors, avoid crowds and demonstrations, and refrain from travelling to Kathmandu until the situation stabilises.

Advertisement

Nepali protesters demonstrating against a social media ban and government corruption stormed and set fire to the parliament building in Kathmandu and forced the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. At least 22 people were killed and 209 were injured in clashes with the Nepali Army. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)