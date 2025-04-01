DT
Home / World / Israel warns Northern Gaza to evacuate following rocket attack on Sderot

Israel warns Northern Gaza to evacuate following rocket attack on Sderot

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic language spokesperson, called on residents of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Sheikh Zayed and other areas to immediately move to shelters in Gaza City.
ANI
Updated At : 09:01 PM Apr 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces warned residents of northern Gaza to evacuate on Tuesday following Palestinian rocket fire.

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic language spokesperson, called on residents of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Sheikh Zayed and other areas to immediately move to shelters in Gaza City.

"This is a final advance warning before the raid!" Adraee tweeted. "The terrorist organizations return and launch their rockets from among the civilians. We have warned about this area many times."

Sirens were activated in Sderot and the nearby agricultural communities of Or HaNer, Ibim, and Gevim on Tuesday morning by the launch of a rocket which the IDF said it intercepted. Magen David Adom emergency responders said it received no calls about casualties.

Ohad Cohen, CEO of the "Future for the Otef, which works to assist rehabilitation of Israeli communities near the Gaza border, said, "The media says there are no casualties, but every rocket siren creates victims because children go back to bedwetting, and we cannot normalize this."

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

