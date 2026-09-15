Israel will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure in security zone in Lebanon: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 15 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that Israel has achieved another major triumph against Hezbollah, pledging that operations to dismantle terrorist infrastructure within Lebanon's security zone will continue.

"We have achieved another massive victory over Hezbollah: We have destroyed its major terrorist stronghold on the Beaufort Ridge and the Ali al-Taher Ridge. Our policy is clear: We will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the security zone in Lebanon. We will continue to remove any threat to the State of Israel," the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel said on social media platform X.

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "We have achieved another massive victory over Hezbollah: We have destroyed its major terrorist stronghold on the Beaufort Ridge and the Ali al-Taher Ridge. Our policy is clear: We will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 14, 2026

"And from here, I say to our enemies: If you haven't learned the lesson by now, and you choose to attack us again, you will suffer even heavier blows. There is still work to complete, and with God's help, we will complete it," it added.

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Last month, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that headway had been achieved regarding border disputes and prisoner releases during recent diplomatic engagements between Lebanon and Israel in Rome.

Addressing a Cabinet session on August 7, Aoun stated that the Rome talks addressed four main issues: a ceasefire, the demolition and bulldozing of houses, the border, and the return of prisoners and the identification of pilot areas, according to a statement released by the Lebanese presidency.

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He mentioned that "positive progress" had been achieved on border and prisoner matters, voicing optimism that tangible measures would materialise shortly, the statement said.

He remarked that Washington would work to resolve remaining matters concerning a ceasefire and pilot zones, adding that US General Joseph Clearfield would visit Beirut shortly to monitor these developments, reports said.

The statements followed the conclusion of three days of discussions in Rome by Israeli and Lebanese officials, aimed at progressing security frameworks along the frontier and executing an understanding established in Washington in late June, local media reported.

The meetings, which faced opposition from Hezbollah, mark the seventh iteration of bilateral talks between the two administrations, Xinhua news agency reported. (ANI)

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