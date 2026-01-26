DT
Home / World / Israel wishes India, hails journey from "Dominion to Republic"

Israel wishes India, hails journey from "Dominion to Republic"

ANI
Updated At : 07:20 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Israeli Embassy in India on Monday extended its greetings on the occasion of Republic Day.

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar wished in a video message, hailing India's journey from a Dominion to a Republic.

In a post on X, he said, "Happy Republic Day, India! The Embassy of Israel in India extends its warmest wishes to the people of India as you mark your Republic Day! Together, India and Israel continue to strengthen a friendship rooted in shared values and mutual respect."

Political Affairs advisor in the Embassy of Israel at Delhi, Sara Yanovsky also extended her wishes.

"Happy Republic Day India!" she said in a post on X.

Azar also extended his wishes and shared glimpses of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

"Happy 77th Republic Day India! May Freedom & Democracy continue to flourish," he said in a post on X.

Spokesperson of Israeli Embassy in India, Guy Nir wished India from the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

"Happy Republic Day, India," he said.

Israeli Political Advisor in Delhi, Hadas Bakst also wished Republic Day.

"Happy Republic Day, India! Wishing for India's continued prosperity and the ever-growing friendship between our two nations," she said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Embassy of India in Israel also celebrated Republic Day in Tel Aviv.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Embassy of India, Tel Aviv celebrated 77th Republic Day of India with the Indian community and friends of India in Israel. Ambassador JP Singh unfurled the national flag and read out Hon'ble President of India's address."

Meanwhile, India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

