Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI): The Israeli Air Force attacked and eliminated Amin For Judaki, commander of the second unmanned aerial vehicle unit in the Revolutionary Guards' Air Force of Iran, the Israel Air Force said.

Advertisement

Amin for Judaki promoted hundreds of UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) launches towards the territory of Israel.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force said, "Yesterday, the Air Force attacked and eliminated Amin For Judaki, commander of the second unmanned aerial vehicle unit in the Revolutionary Guards' Air Force, using fighter jets. As part of his role, Amin for Judaki promoted hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicle launches towards the territory of the State of Israel, from the Ahvaz area in southwestern Iran."

Advertisement

חיל-האוויר תקף וחיסל אתמול באמצעות מטוסי קרב את אמין פ׳ור ג׳ודכי, מפקד אגד כלי הטיס הבלתי מאוישים השני בחיל האוויר של משמרות המהפכה. במסגרת תפקידו, קידם אמין פ׳ור ג׳ודכי מאות שיגורי כלי טיס בלתי מאוישים לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל, ממרחב אהווז שבדרום מערב איראן. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 21, 2025

"Air Force fighter jets are currently attacking military infrastructure in southwestern Iran," the Israeli Air Force added.

מטוסי קרב של חיל-האוויר תוקפים כעת תשתיות צבאיות בדרום מערב איראן. pic.twitter.com/BqN2ekaZbr — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 21, 2025

Meanwhile, as per The Times of Israel, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said that the killing of Iran's IRGC Quds Force's Palestine Corps chief Saeed Izadi is "one of the key moments in the multi-front war and makes the entire Middle East safer."

Advertisement

"Saeed Izadi was one of the confidants involved in planning and executing the October 7 massacre, and on his hands is the blood of thousands of Israelis," Zamir said during an assessment, in remarks provided by the IDF.

"He led the Iran-Hamas axis and was a confidant of Sinwar and Deif," Zamir said, referring to the killed leaders of Hamas, as per The Times of Israel.

"This is a tremendous intelligence and operational achievement by the Intelligence Directorate and the Air Force," he said, adding that "there are no more cities of refuge in the Middle East."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei nominated three clerics as potential successors while hiding in a bunker as he faces threats of assassination by Israel in the ongoing war, The Times of Israel reported, quoting The New York Times report.

Khamenei has also begun filling spots of senior commanders eliminated by Israel, according to the report, which cites three Iranian officials familiar with the plans.

According to the officials, Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, is not among the three clerics nominated to become the supreme leader. Previous reports have said that Khamenei was grooming his son to take over upon his death, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)