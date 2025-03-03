DT
Home / World / Israeli aircraft strike hostile suspects in Gaza

Israeli aircraft strike hostile suspects in Gaza

ANI
Updated At : 07:12 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 3 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that, earlier on Sunday, an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked two suspects in the southern Gaza Strip who were spotted near IDF forces and posed a threat to them.

The IDF is again calling on the residents of Gaza to obey the IDF's instructions, not to approach the forces deployed in the area and to pass through the agreed checkpoints. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Tags :
