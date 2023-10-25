 Israeli airstrikes surge in Gaza, killing dozens at a time in destroyed homes, witnesses say : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israeli airstrikes surge in Gaza, killing dozens at a time in destroyed homes, witnesses say

Israeli airstrikes surge in Gaza, killing dozens at a time in destroyed homes, witnesses say

Gaza's 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water and medicine since Israel sealed off the territory on Oct 7

Israeli airstrikes surge in Gaza, killing dozens at a time in destroyed homes, witnesses say

A medic carries a Palestinian boy killed in an Israeli strike, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Reuters



AP

Rafah (Gaza Strip), October 25

Israel escalated airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, crushing families in the rubble of residential buildings, as health officials said hundreds of Palestinians were killed and medical facilities were shut down because of bomb damage and lack of power.

The soaring death toll from the bombardment is unprecedented in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It augurs an even greater loss of life in Gaza once Israeli forces backed by tanks and artillery launch an expected ground offensive aimed at crushing Hamas militants.

Gaza's 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water and medicine since Israel sealed off the territory following the devastating October 7 attack by Hamas on towns in southern Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 704 people over the past one day, mostly women and children. The Associated Press could not independently verify the death tolls cited by Hamas, which says it tallies figures from hospital directors.

In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the US also could not verify that one-day death toll.

“The Ministry of Health is run by Hamas, and I think that all needs to be factored into anything that they put out publicly.”

Israel said on Tuesday it had launched 400 airstrikes over the past day, killing Hamas commanders, hitting militants as they prepared to fire rockets into Israel and striking command centres and a Hamas tunnel shaft. Israel reported 320 strikes the day before.

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Israel #Palestine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

House panel at odds over draft report on criminal law Bills

House panel at odds over draft report on criminal law Bills


Cities

View All

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters