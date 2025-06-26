Israeli-Arab arrested for spying for Iran

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 26 (ANI/TPS): Bashar Hassan Qassem Musa, 22, a resident of Deir al-Asad (an Arab village in the Galilee) and a student of information systems at Ben-Gurion University, was arrested this month on suspicion of committing security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence elements and carrying out missions directed by them.

His arrest came as part of a joint operation by the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the Northern District Commander of the Israel Police. An indictment will be filed against him.

The Shin Bet and police investigation revealed that, for several months, Bashar had been in contact with an Iranian official and had carried out missions under his direction.

In the meantime, he had carried out a number of security missions, the details of which he had received from his Iranian operator, including an attempt to harm someone's image, scattering nails on a main road in Beersheba, and encouraging divisive discourse.

The investigation also revealed that Bashar had carried out the missions out of sympathy for what was happening in the Gaza Strip. He had received money for carrying out the security missions.

The General Security Service and the Israel Police once again warn citizens and residents of the State of Israel against having contact with foreign elements, let alone elements from enemy countries, and carrying out missions for them. (ANI/TPS)

