Home / World / Israeli attacks kill atleast 51 as troops push deeper into Gaza: Report

Israeli attacks kill atleast 51 as troops push deeper into Gaza: Report

ANI
Updated At : 02:31 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Gaza City [Palestine], August 24 (ANI): At least 51 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza as Israeli forces advance deeper into Gaza City in a bid to impose their evacuation plan, Al Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

Al Jazeera Arabic obtained footage showing Israeli tanks entering the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City, indicating an expansion of the ground offensive. Sabra is situated near the besieged Zeitoun neighbourhood, which has faced intensified Israeli attacks over the past week.

An Al Jazeera source at Gaza City's al-Ahli Hospital confirmed that a child was killed in the latest bombardment of Sabra.

On Saturday, Israeli artillery struck tents sheltering displaced families in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing 16 people, including six children, medical sources said.

At least 16 Palestinians were also killed while seeking humanitarian aid. Among them, a Palestinian was shot dead near a distribution point close to the "Morag axis" southeast of Khan Younis, while another civilian was killed near the Israeli-controlled Netzarim Corridor.

Earlier, Palestinian health authorities said that eight more Palestinians, including two children, died from malnutrition over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 281 since the conflict began nearly two years ago.

Munir al-Bursh, director-general of Gaza's Health Ministry, noted on social media that 114 children are among the victims, Al Jazeera reported.

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lamented the condition in Gaza, as a famine was officially declared there.

As per the UN, more than half a million Palestinians are facing catastrophic famine conditions, which include starvation, destitution, and death.

"Just when it seems there are no words left to describe the living hell in Gaza, a new one has been added: "famine"," Guterres said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Israel has called the allegations as 'fake campaign'.

"The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has just published a "tailor-made" fabricated report to fit Hamas's fake campaign. Unbelievably, the IPC twisted its own rules and ignored its own criteria just to produce false accusations against Israel: the IPC changed its own global standard, cutting the 30% threshold to 15% for this report only, and totally ignoring its second criterion of death rate, solely to serve Hamas's fake campaign," the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

