Israeli auto-tech firm Fullpath launches agentic CRM for car dealerships

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): Fullpath, an Israeli automotive technology company based in Tel Aviv, has launched what it describes as the automotive industry's first agentic CRM, completing a comprehensive AI ecosystem for car dealerships.

The new platform, currently in beta with select customers, integrates multi-agent AI to manage real-time shopper intelligence, lead engagement, and task prioritisation within a single workspace. Built on Fullpath's existing Customer Data Platform, which serves about 10 per cent of the North American automotive market, the system is designed to reduce administrative workload and data silos. Fullpath will showcase the new CRM at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas in February. (ANI/TPS)

