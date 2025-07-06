Israeli Border Police arrest over 350 Illegal residents in nationwide operation

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Border Police forces arrested 357 illegal Palestinian residents across Israel in a coordinated crackdown during the previous week, the Border Police announced on Sunday.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of 51 suspects accused of aiding with transport, housing, and employment. In the Jerusalem area alone, 184 illegal residents and 28 accomplices were detained. An additional 173 individuals were arrested in other regions of the country. (ANI/TPS)

