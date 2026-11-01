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Home / World / Israeli Consulate extends greetings on Kannada Rajyotsava; hails Karnataka’s "rich culture, incredible spirit"

Israeli Consulate extends greetings on Kannada Rajyotsava; hails Karnataka’s "rich culture, incredible spirit"

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ANI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Consulate General of Israel to South India extended its greetings to the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, praising the state's rich cultural heritage, language, and welcoming spirit.

In a message shared on a social media platform, the diplomatic mission highlighted Karnataka's enduring warmth and hospitality.

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"The Consulate General of Israel to South India extends its warmest wishes to the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava! Here’s to the rich culture, vibrant traditions, beautiful language, and incredible spirit of Karnataka — a state that makes everyone feel at home! Happy Kannada Rajyotsava!" the Consulate stated, accompanying the post with red and yellow heart emojis symbolising the state flag.

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November 1 marks the Formation Day for several Indian States and Union Territories, commemorating their reorganisation and establishment over the decades. States such as Karnataka, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh were formed on this day in 1956, while Chhattisgarh came into existence in 2000 after being carved out of Madhya Pradesh. Puducherry celebrates its Liberation Day on November 1, marking its de facto transfer from French to Indian administration in 1954.

Israel and Karnataka share close cooperation in several key sectors, particularly innovation, technology, agriculture, and water management, with the Bengaluru-based Consulate actively fostering bilateral ties across southern India.

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Earlier in August, the Government of Karnataka and the Consulate General of Israel in Bengaluru convened the Karnataka-Israel Cyber Dialogue 2026 to explore deeper collaboration in cybersecurity innovation, talent development, research, technology and digital resilience.

Held under the theme "Stronger Together. Secure Tomorrow.", the dialogue was organised as part of Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance. It was held in collaboration with the Consulate General and Trade Mission of Israel in South India and the Centre for Cybersecurity Karnataka (CySecK).

The dialogue brought together senior officials from the Government of Karnataka and the Israeli delegation, along with representatives from the cybersecurity, technology and startup ecosystems.

Orli Weitzman, Consul General of Israel to South India, said the engagement reflects the growing India-Israel partnership.

"India and Israel share a culture of problem-solving, with a strong emphasis on education, entrepreneurship and innovation. Cybersecurity is one of the clearest areas where our two ecosystems can work together. When Israeli technology and experience meets India's extraordinary talent, scale and technological capabilities, the potential impact goes far beyond our two countries," she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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