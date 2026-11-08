Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI): Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday reiterated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's call for national unity amid the ongoing war with Iran, stressing that Israel must remain united in the face of external threats, even as President Isaac Herzog has tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the country's next government.

According to The Time of Israel, Katz, speaking at a memorial service for Israeli soldiers who lost their lives during the 1956 Suez War, warned that Iran continued to pursue its nuclear ambitions and posed a serious threat to Israel's security.

"Iran is seeking to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, alongside other serious efforts that pose a real danger to the State of Israel. We cannot accept these threats," Katz said, as quoted by The Time of Israel.

Emphasising the need for preparedness against potential threats, the Defence Minister said Israel must be ready to respond to every possible scenario to protect its citizens.

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"It is our duty to be prepared for every scenario and to act as necessary to protect Israeli citizens. Ahead of the major missions still before us, we must be united," he added.

Katz further stressed that internal political differences should not undermine Israel's collective resolve against its adversaries.

"Israel's enemies need to know that even when we have disagreements among ourselves, we stand together, determined and united, against those who threaten our existence," he said.

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"This is a time for unity, responsibility and mutual solidarity," Katz further said, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Katz is a member of Netanyahu's Likud party. His remarks come after the current Israeli Prime Minister called on parties belonging to the opposition-led "change bloc", headed by Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, to join a proposed "national unity government".

In a televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu advocated the formation of a broad political alliance comprising Zionist factions, arguing that a united leadership was necessary to address the security challenges facing Israel, particularly the threat from Iran.

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Netanyahu called for "the establishment of a national unity government that will include all parties of the national camp and all Zionist parties that wish to protect our country, the one and only state of the Jewish people".

Outlining the objectives of the proposed arrangement, Netanyahu said such a government would "permanently remove the nuclear threat from Iran, preserve Israel as a Jewish state, and bring unity among us".

However, the proposal was rejected by opposition leaders.

Democratic Party Chairman Yair Golan said Netanyahu's government must be replaced by a new administration focused on safeguarding Israel's democracy, security and future.

"Netanyahu’s government must be replaced, and a government of salvation and change must be formed to safeguard Israel’s democracy, security, and future. We are committed to making every effort to make this happen," Golan said in a post on X.

The remarks by Katz come after Israeli President Isaac Herzog has formally decided to task Eisenkot with forming the country's next government after consultations with representatives of political factions in the 120-member Knesset, a major political setback for Netanyahu.

According to a statement issued by the President's Office on X, factions representing 67 Members of the Knesset (MKs) recommended Eisenkot for the mandate, while 46 lawmakers backed Netanyahu.

Representatives of a faction comprising seven MKs chose not to recommend either candidate.

"President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog has decided to task the chairman of the Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, with forming the government," the statement read.

The statement added that the decision followed consultations with political factions and discussions with Netanyahu and Eisenkot, among other political figures.

Eisenkot, a retired military chief who leads the centrist Yashar bloc, is expected to receive the mandate at a ceremony at the President's Residence later today.

Following the formal conferral of the mandate, Eisenkot will have up to six weeks to negotiate with potential coalition partners and secure the parliamentary support required to establish a new government.

The 67-seat backing for Eisenkot includes 48 seats from the Jewish-led opposition bloc, comprising Yashar, Together, The Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu, along with eight seats from the Arab Ra'am party and 11 seats from the Joint List.

The Joint List's unanimous decision to recommend Eisenkot, alongside the earlier endorsement by Ra'am, contributed to his securing majority support among the lawmakers consulted by the President.

Netanyahu received recommendations from factions representing 46 seats, down from the 53 seats secured by his right-wing bloc in the elections. The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party abstained from recommending either candidate, marking a significant split in its longstanding alliance with Netanyahu.

Despite the political developments, Katz's remarks underscored the government's call for unity as Israel continues to face what it describes as serious security threats from Iran. (ANI)

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