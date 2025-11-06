DT
Home / World / Israeli Defense Minister vows to "disarm Hamas and demilitarise Gaza"

Israeli Defense Minister vows to "disarm Hamas and demilitarise Gaza"

ANI
Updated At : 06:35 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed Wednesday that the army would continue to eliminate Hamas operatives and destroy their tunnels within the Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza "without any limitation." His comments came amid reports that the United States is urging Israel to allow Hamas terrorists trapped in Rafah to return to areas of the Strip still under the group's control.

Katz said Israel's objective remains "to disarm Hamas and demilitarise Gaza," alongside recovering the bodies of fallen hostages.

Israeli intelligence estimates that roughly 200 armed Hamas gunmen are currently hiding in tunnels beneath Rafah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected granting them safe passage, while IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has reportedly suggested linking any potential deal to the return of Lt. Hadar Goldin's body, held by Hamas since 2014.

Earlier in the day, Israel confirmed that a body returned by Hamas overnight was that of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen. Born in Brooklyn, the 19-year-old Chen was the last hostage with U.S. citizenship.

Around 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken captive by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. The bodies of five Israelis and two foreign nationals are still held in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

