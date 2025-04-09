Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/TPS): Isael Air Force fighter jets Tuesday night attacked a weapons depot belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization's air defense system in the Bekaa region deep attacked Lebanon, reported the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).

"The presence of the weapons in the area constituted a threat to the State of Israel and blatantly violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

