Israeli firm commit acquires African tech talent platform Savannah

Israeli firm commit acquires African tech talent platform Savannah

ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 18 (ANI/TPS): Israeli software solutions leader Commit has acquired Savannah, a startup that recruits and employs top tech talent from African countries for global development teams.

Founded in 2022 by Itai Azogui, the Tel Aviv-based Savannah has placed over 100 developers with companies including Firefly and Aqua Security. The acquisition, reportedly worth several million dollars in cash, integrates Savannah's team into Commit's Offshore division, expanding its reach beyond Eastern Europe into Africa.

"Africa is one of the highest-quality yet underleveraged talent markets in the world," said Commit Chairman Arik Feingold. The move positions the Israeli firm to connect startups and enterprises with skilled African developers, particularly for AI and R&D projects. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

