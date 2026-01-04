Israeli forces attack Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 4 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that Sunday afternoon it attacked a terrorist from the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Jmaijmeh area in southern Lebanon.

Advertisement

No details were provided as to who was attacked, what the results of the attack were or why he was attacked. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)