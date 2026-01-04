Israeli forces destroy 2-Kilometre Hamas Tunnel in Northern Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 4 (ANI/TPS): Combat engineers recently demolished a two-kilometre Hamas tunnel within the Israeli side of the Yellow Line in northern Gaza, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The IDF described the tunnel, located in Beit Lahiya, as an "offensive tunnel."

Advertisement

Around 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken captive by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. The body of Israeli Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili remains in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)